Alia Bhatt, who has been spending the lockdown with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is surely missing her friends and especially her girl gang and the diva decided to spend time with them virtually, through a video conference call. Sharing a glimpse of their facetime, Alia wrote on Instagram, ” “Alone together.” In the photo, we see Alia along with her best friends who are all smiles during the video call. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Reaction on Seeing Her Parents Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt Cook Together is Precious

Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and Mouni Roy in a supporting role. The film has been Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Sadak 2. However, the shooting of the film has been stalled amid the coronavirus lockdown. The film Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film has been backed by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films and is slated to hit the big screens on July 10, 2020.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Takht co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2021 and is one of the most anticipated films of next year.

Her forthcoming film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.