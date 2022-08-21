Alia Bhatt First Pay Cheque: Bollywood diva and mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been one of the most hard-working actresses. Her decade-long successes are testimony. Alia Bhatt has been targeted a lot of times in the battle of nepotism. Her first ever film was of Karan Johar’s Student of The Year in 2012, where she won millions of hearts with her role of a college girl Shanaya. But do you know how much did she earn in Student of The Year? Recently, in an interview with Mid-day, Alia Bhatt revealed about her first movie pay cheque, first car, and her first house. When asked about her fee for her first film, Alia revealed, “Rs. 15 lakh”.Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

Alia Bhatt didn’t use her pay check, instead gave it to her mother Soni Razdan. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money I have in my bank account. I know it is a good amount. My team often keeps telling me that I need to sit down and look at my finances. And now that I am having a child, I feel like I should get a hold of my finances,” she said. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's 'Insensitive' Comment About Pregnant Alia Bhatt Slammed by Netizens

“My CA gets very stressed out. He is like you don’t spend any money, you don’t invest. Like you need to enjoy a little bit. He is also a family friend. I am not very much of a spender and I am not very into investment. My mother does it and they let me know where it is invested,” she added. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Darlings Co-Star Shefali Shah Tests Positive For Covid-19

Student of The Year also featured Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor. The film marked Bollywood debut of Varun and Sidharth too.