Alia Bhatt's first look in Brahmastra: Actor Alia Bhatt is here with her first look from the next film – Brahmastra. The makers released Alia's character look from the film on her 28th birthday. The actor is playing the role of Isha alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva and the first look video shows her character looking all excited and surprised with the supernatural developments around her.

Alia is seen wearing a red saree in one scene while in another scene, she simply wears a tank top and a pair of denim. Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and part one of the films is releasing on September 9. Ranbir's look as Shiva was already unveiled in Delhi earlier this year.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film features a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni among others.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Ayan called it his most ambitious project to date. He has further claimed that his film is something that the Indian industry has never seen before with all the big VFX work and larger-than-life vision. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Brahmastra!