Gangubai Kathiawadi beats Pushpa Hindi Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiwadi continues with its fantastic run at the Box Office even in its third week. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial collected Rs 100 crore in the second week and went on to surpass the lifetime run of Pushpa Hindi. Gangubai garnered around Rs 4.52 crore on its 16th day, surpassing the surprising earning of Pushpa Hindi at the Box Office.

The film's smooth run at the ticket window was interrupted with new releases including Jhund and The Kashmir Files in Hindi and Valimai, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak in the Southern states. However, Ganguabi continued to garner an 8-digit figure in its third weekend. As reported by Box Office India, check out Gangubai Kathiawadi's Box Office breakup after 16 days:

First week: Rs 66.72 crore

Second Week: Rs 34.75 crore

Friday: Rs 2.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Total (16 days): Rs 108.22 crore approximately

It would now be interesting to see if Gangubai Kathiawadi can surpass Raazi’s lifetime collection of Rs 122.39 crore (nett) to become Alia’s biggest solo film. By doing so, it will also become the highest-grossing woman-led entertainer. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!