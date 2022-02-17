Gangubai Kathiawadi controversy: The family of Gangubai Kathiawadi has filed a defamation suit against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hussain Zaidi on whose book the film is based, and Alia Bhatt among other people associated with the film. The makers are currently at the Berlin International Film Festival where the first screening of the film will take place. However, back in India, the family Gangubai has claimed that the film portrays her as a prostitute and she was never one.Also Read - Alia Bhatt is Unstoppable, Poses in Dreamy White Power Suit at Berlin Film Festival Day 2

As reported by Hindustan Times, notices have been sent to SLB and Hussain and Alia has been named in both of them. While speaking about the case on behalf of the family, advocate Narendra Dubey said she was a social worker and a political influencer and her kids don't want her to be portrayed as a prostitute in a film. "Nobody wants their mother to be portrayed as a prostitute. Even the son of a prostitute won't want that. It is just for the sake of money, it assassinates the character of a person. It is not a matter of mother and son, it is a matter of respect and dignity for every woman. No woman would want to be portrayed in such a nude and obscene manner. Even if we believe what Hussain Zaidi wrote in his book, he said Gangubai never wanted to become a prostitute. Would that woman then, want to be portrayed as a prostitute?"

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a social worker, not a prostitute, says the family

Dubey added that Gangubai was a strong figure in the Kamathipura area. So much so that prominent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Morarji Desai among others would visit her home during elections. "She fought for the rights of the prostitutes," he said.

They have sought a stay on the release of the film from the court. Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to hit the screens on February 25. The family mentioned that they moved the court seeking a stay on its release right after the first promo was released and now, the case is pending in the Supreme Court of India. “We moved for a stay soon after the first promo for the film came in 2020. We moved in September 2020. The trial court confirmed the adoption but the high court has asked for proof of adoption. The case (seeking a stay on the film’s release) is now pending in the Supreme Court of India. We hope it gets a hearing before the film releases,” he said.

Gangubai had four adopted kids – Baburao, Baby, Shakuntala and Rajan – for whose education she fought and eventually became a social worker also fighting for the rights of the prostitutes. As per a chapter in Zaidi’s book, she ran away from home to work in the film industry but was sold into sex work. It has also been established in the book that she had links with the underworld and she rose to power by becoming the most important person in Kamathipura, the red-light area in Mumbai.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn and Shantanu M in important roles. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!