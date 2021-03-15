Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to wish Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday. The veteran actor posted a picture of Alia in her Instagram stories on Monday morning and wrote a beautiful note alongside. “Happiest Birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know… keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength love you loads,” read her post on Instagram. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant as Sita in Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer RRR - First Look

Neetu Kapoor seems very fond of Alia. The actor never shies away from getting clicked with the girl whether during events or family functions. Alia is also seen supporting Neetu in all the family gatherings. The young actor was seen standing like a pillar of strength by Neetu’s side when Rishi Kapoor passed away in April last year. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party Pics And Videos: Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Clicked at Karan Johar's House

Meanwhile, Alia had a blast last night as she was thrown a lavish birthday party by her mentor and director Karan Johar. She was joined by the likes of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Ayan Mukerji, and Arti Shetty among others. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Sets Stage on Fire With Her 'Thumkas' on Genda Phool, Jalebi Baby As She Attends Friend's Wedding

Alia also shared her stunning first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR on her birthday. Taking to social media, the actor revealed her first look from the magnum opus which also features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris in important roles. The film is based on a fictional story set in the pre-Independence era and is slated to hit the screens on October 13 this year.