Mumbai: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are vacationing at some undisclosed location. The duo was recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport. On New Year’s Eve, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her vacation. The first picture is that of Alia herself in which she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. In another picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sipping a drink from a glass. The other pictures seem to be from a wildlife century as they feature lions and giraffes. Even though the location of their vacation is not known, it looks like the duo is enjoying in Africa.Also Read - RRR Postponed? SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Starrer's Release

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy (sic) stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Twin in Brown as They Leave For a Romantic Getaway on New Year - See Pics From Airport

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt Flaunts The Most Simple Bandhani Saree Ever And it Doesn't Look Like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla But it is - See Pics

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan appreciated the caption and wrote, “Wise words my darling”. Neetu Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Arjun Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar also showered love in the comment section.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon sharing the screen for the first time in ‘Brahmastra.’ The epic fantasy-adventure drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will be released on September 9, 2022.