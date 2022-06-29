Alia Bhatt pregnancy photos: The first pictures of Alia Bhatt after she announced her pregnancy a day back are now going viral on social media. Seems like the actress had a mini-reunion with a few industry friends in London where she’s currently,y shooting for her Hollywood debut movie Heart of Stone.Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt Lashes Out At Reports Claiming Ranbir Kapoor Will Fly To London To Bring Her Home: 'I Am A Woman Not A Parcel...'

Designer Manish Malhotra, who is a good friend of Alia and her mentor Karan Johar, shared a picture in his Instagram stories on Tuesday that showed them all posing in style. Wearing a white shirt with black round glasses and golden hoops, Alia flaunted her glowing skin while Karan and Manish looked dapper in their respective casual jackets. Also Read - Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor Overwhelmed With Congratulatory Messages After Pregnancy Announcement, Share Thank You Note

In another picture, Manish could be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla who are also chilling in London. The designer could be seen wearing the same black jacket that he wore in a picture with Alia and Karan. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Upcoming Films: After Nailing Her Character In Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Mom To Be Alia Bhatt Will Be Seen In These Upcoming Films - Watch

Many Bollywood celebs have been spotted in London lately. While Kareena is vacationing there with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, Gauri Khan and Twinkle Khanna are also enjoying some downtime. Manish clicked a lovely picture with them too. Check out the photos here:

This is Alia’s first picture after she announced in a sweet social media post that she’s expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor after getting married in April this year. The couple has been dating for a long time and the good news has already set the internet on fire. On Tuesday, Alia also shared a big note in her Instagram stories calling out all the sexist media reports after her pregnancy announcement. She reacted to the news claiming Ranbir will fly to London to ‘bring’ his wife home in a few days and wrote, “Meanwhile we still live in some people’s heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready (sic).”

Watch this space for all the latest Bollywood news!