Mumbai: Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her 'world' as she shared an adorable family picture featuring son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. In the photo shared on Instagram, Neetu, Alia, and Riddhima can be seen sitting at a table while Ranbir and Samara stood behind them as they all posed for the camera. Neetu simply captioned the post, "My World".

Riddhima dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Fans also poured their love on the post. While one user commented, "So happy to see you all together after such a long time", another wrote, "Kisi ki nazar na lage (May you be protected from the evil eye)."

Last year, Ranbir opened up about his wedding plans with Alia in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He had said, "It would've been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn't take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Recently, Ranbir and Alia attended Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. The couple also shares good bond with each other’s family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier, Ayan said, “the film will offer the audience something that’s really new and amazing and next level.”