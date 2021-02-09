Actor Alia Bhatt is back to the bay on Monday afternoon after having some downtime at the Maldives with her girl gang. The Raazi actor was snapped by the shutterbugs as she made her way out of the airport and was greeted by her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. She was spotted in a blue t-shirt teamed up with denim shorts teamed up with a pair of white shoes, a watch, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of earrings and hair styled in a bun. She accessorised her look with a handbag. Also Read - 'Broken But Strong'! Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays Tribute To Uncle Rajiv Kapoor With Unseen Picture

Alia is likely to join Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Rajiv Kapoor’s funeral. On Monday morning, Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last after suffering from a massive heart attack. His last rites will be performed today evening at Chembur crematorium. His family members and industry friends have gathered at Kapoor family home including Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria, Anu Malik, Raza Murad among others.

His elder brother Randhir Kapoor told ABP News, “After he suffered a heart attack at home, he was taken to Inlaks hospital but the doctors declared him dead even before admission. It’s unfortunate he could not be saved. We are taking him home now and will conduct the funeral today evening at a crematorium in Chembur.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of RR Rajamouli’s RRR. She also has Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht.

