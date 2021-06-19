Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has featured in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 and looked stunning, as always. For the special photoshoot, she opted for a turquoise coloured micro pleated dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, kohl in eyes, and a shade of nude lip shade. She accessorised her ravishing look with a couple of lockets and multiple rings. She left her hair open, styled in soft curls. The dress is worth Rs 20,000. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Celebrates Grandfather's 93rd Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor | See Pics

Alia and Dabboo both shared the photo on Instagram and fans went crazy over her look. Dabboo captioned it, “She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry !!!Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt”. Also Read - Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Absolutely Hot Topless Look For Dabboo Ratnani Calendar | See Pic

While Manish Malhotra commented, “Ufffff”, Dabboo dropped “Stunningggg”. Other fans dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comment section. Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot in Little Peach Dress From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently prepping for her film Darlings, which will mark her debut as a producer. She will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar directorial Takht, and another untitled project by Karan Johar in her pipeline.