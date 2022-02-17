Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for around four years and this is the first time that the former has completely gone big with her confession of love for the man. Alia is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and during one such emotional interview, she spoke clearly about her relationship with Ranbir.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Legal Mess a Week Before Release, Family Says 'She Was Not a Prostitute'

Alia said she's 'deeply' in love with Ranbir and she's very comfortable in her relationship with him. The actor who's currently in Berlin for the special screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial told Indian Express that she is not going to lie about loving Ranbir because she has gone past that point in life where she would hide her feelings.

Alia was quoted as saying, "There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn't speak about it — you're too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don't want to talk about personal things in life. It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there's also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it."

The actor added that she’s speaking with a lot of heart and has no fear in saying her heart beats for Ranbir. Alia said she feels very comfortable with her Brahmastra co-star and has been dating him for many years now. “Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. At the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it,” she explained.

Alia and Ranbir’s chemistry has become a talk of the town for over four years now. The two reportedly fell for each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and have decided to tie the knot soon. Their fans would be extremely happy to hear about this solid confession of love from Alia!