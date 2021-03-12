Actor Alia Bhatt shared a loved-up picture on Friday morning for beau Ranbir Kapoor after he got diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of their entwined hands and wrote how she’s missing the man so much. Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for a long time, however, none of them has officially spoken about the relationship. The picture that Alia put on social media speaks volumes of their affectionate bonding. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Resumes Work After Brief Isolation

The fans couldn't control their excitement as soon as Alia shared the picture this morning. Many fans flocked to the comments section of the post to share heart emojis and wishing Ranbir a speedy recovery. Alia's stylists Tanya Ghavri and Ami Patel also put heart emojis. Check out the actor's viral post here:

Ranbir was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days back. The actor’s mom, Neetu Kapoor, took to Instagram to confirm the news of his diagnosis while thanking the fans for their unconditional love, and prayers. Both Ranbir and Alia were shooting for their upcoming movie Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji when the former started developing the symptoms. The duo is yet to complete the shooting of the film which has been on the floors for the last three years. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his kitty and a yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Alia, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.