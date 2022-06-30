Alia Bhatt’s new pics after pregnancy announcement: Filmmaker Karan Johar is in London with his family and on Wednesday, he caught up with his Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt there. The popular director took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the two actors. While Alia could be seen posing in a basic black sweatshirt, Ranveer flaunted his quirky self in a striped shirt and a blue half-sleeved sweater.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Says She Will Give Birth to 'Messiah' After Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy News: 'Shaadi Se Pehle...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh team up for Karan Johar’s next

This is Alia's second picture after her pregnancy announcement last week. The actress is seen posing in oversized pink shades while Ranveer wears big aviators as they both look lovely together. The popular actors are teaming up for the second time after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Their movie – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani – will be hitting the theatres next year. The film is bringing Karan back in direction after a hiatus of six years. He directed anthology series Ghost Stories and Lust Stories in the recent past but both of them were for the OTT space.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child

Meanwhile, Alia is at the top of the world after she's getting all the love and good wishes post-pregnancy announcement. The actress took to her social media profile to share a picture with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia is also busy shooting for her Hollywood debut titled Heart of Stone with The Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot. The other movies in her pipeline include Jee Le Zara in which she is teaming up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, and Brahmastra which will be hitting the screens in September this year.