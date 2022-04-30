Alia Bhatt Shares Throwback Picture With Rishi Kapoor: Actor Alia Bhatt who’s the new daughter-in-law of Kapoor household shared a throwback picture. The actor took on to her Instagram stories to share a family photo with late actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was Ranbir’s father and Neetu Singh’s husband. Check out this picture shared by Alia on her Instagram stories:Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Sobs in Heartbreaking Video as She Misses Rishi Kapoor: 'Roz Mujhe Koi Yaad Dilata Hai..'

Alia Made Her Debut With Rishi Kapoor!

In the picture shared by the actor she can be seen standing in between Rishi and mom-in-law Neetu while Ranbir stands beside his mother. Alia captioned her picture as, “always.. and forever” with a heart emoji. The actor had also worked with Rishi in her debut film Student of the Year. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Takes On Chris Hemsworth, JLo to Rank Sixth Among Top Celebrity Instagram Influencers!

Alia as The New Bahu of Kapoor Clan!

Alia recently got married to Ranbir in a close knit ceremony in the presence of family and relatives. After getting married to the Kapoor scion, Alia had posted an adorable pictures with her husband. She captioned one of her Instagram posts as, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.

It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organized by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these! 💕♾” Also Read - 'Say Hi to my Wife': Ranbir Kapoor Introduces Alia Bhatt Post Nupitals in Viral Clip-Watch

On the work front Alia will next be seen with husband Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actor will also work alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone.

