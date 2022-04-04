Alia-Ranbir wedding: The industry is buzzing with the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Adding more to the buzz, news daily has reported that the couple is now getting married in the second week of April. Earlier, the speculations were rife that the duo will have a small engagement ceremony in April and a wedding in December. However, as per this latest report now, the couple might have just decided to pull up the wedding date owing to unforeseen situations in the family.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Deleted RRR Posts From Instagram: 'I Apparently Deleted my RRR Posts...'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding latest update: Alia’s nana is unwell

As mentioned in a report published in ETimes, Ranbir and Alia will be taking the plunge on April 17. The report suggested that the decision to prepone the wedding has been taken considering the fragile health condition of Alia’s maternal grandfather, N Razdan, who has wished to see Alia getting married soon. Reportedly, he is extremely fond of Ranbir and has been wanting to see the two together. The report quoted a source close to both Kapoor and Bhatt families as saying, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in a fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Have a Grand Engagement Ceremony Next Month - Check Deets Inside

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding update: Families to organise a 2-day function

A lot of reports had earlier suggested that the families are planning the wedding as a big Bollywood affair but now, seems like all the celebrations will have to be organised in a two-day time. “This function does not need to be an extravagant affair because, for both families, Ranbir and Alia have been as good as married already. This is a small get-together and celebration to fulfil the wish of Alia’s grandfather,” said the source. Also Read - 'Pagal Kutte...': Ranbir Kapoor Reacts When Asked About His And Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding news: Randhir Kapoor says he is not invited yet

While the speculations are rife regarding the big Bollywood wedding, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has opened up on the news. Speaking to Bombay Times, the senior Kapoor said he is unaware of any April wedding in the family. Randhir was quoted as saying, “I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of.”

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding preparations: Mehendi artist Veena Nagda speaks on booking

In another report published by Hindustan Times, the veteran actor elaborated on the same and said he hasn’t received an invitation to the April wedding yet. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” he added. Interestingly, mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who is popular for decking up many Bollywood brides, also refused to have received any booking for the wedding. She said, “Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of the wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s going to be short notice for me.”

Well, seems like the bells are ringing with finally a date in the place! What do you think of an April wedding for Ranbir and Alia? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the same!