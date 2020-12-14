‘Don’t kill my vibes’ echoed Alia Bhatt‘s top as she was clicked on Monday morning at the Mumbai airport. Her rumoured boyfriend and co-star from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied her to the airport as they both headed to Goa for a shoot. The couple, who always sets the internet on fire with their cute chemistry, kept things casual and regular as they travelled safely and comfortably on Monday. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Buys New House in Ranbir Kapoor's Building For Rs 32 Crore, Gauri Khan to do The Interiors

While they are both headed to Goa together, it’s still not clear whether it’s for a film shoot or an ad shoot. Fans also suggest that there’s a possibility of the couple spending the entire Christmas week in Goa and return only after the 25th. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Pens Poem For Sister Shaheen Bhatt's 32nd Birthday: You Literally Gave Me Wings, You’re My Soul Mate

In other news, Alia has reportedly bought a new apartment in the same building where Ranbir’s bachelor’s pad is situated. The actor did the Bhumi Pujan recently during the Diwali festivities where Ranbir’s family was also invited along with Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. The apartment measuring 2460 sq ft in the Vastu Pali Hill building costs around Rs 32 crore. It’s also near Ranbir’s family home Krishna Raj Bungalow in the same area, and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan has done its interiors. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Pink Lehenga on Diwali Took '4 Months, 35 Kids And 13 Karigars' to be Made - See Pics

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir await the release of their magnum opus Brahmastra that has been delayed twice now – once due to the VFX issues and then because of the pandemic that hit the film industry in a larger way.