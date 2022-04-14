Ranbir-Alia wedding reception pics: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made for the cutest couple in B’town as they celebrated their union in a dreamy wedding at their house in Mumbai. The couple, dressed in the choicest Sabyasachi outfits, tied the knot as per the Punjabi wedding rituals in the presence of their close friends and family members on Thursday, April 14. After their ceremony took place at the noon, the newlyweds came out to pose for the paparazzi and made no stone unturned in doing the elan-e-mohabbat.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Get Married Officially, Post Wedding Party And Honeymoon Plans Revealed - Watch Video

While Ranbir carried Alia in his arms, the couple also thanked the media for showering immense love on them throughout their relationship. In a few pictures from inside the ceremony that are now going viral on social media, the newly married are seen enjoying their post-wedding party with cake and champaign. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Officially Married Now! Pictures Of Newlyweds Go Viral On Social Media - Watch

In the pictures that were shared by Alia’s close friend on Instagram, the bride and the groom are seen cutting a white chocolate cake. In another picture, they are seen drinking champagne with their arms crossing each other. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Official Wedding Photos Are Love And Only Love, Don't Miss Her Sindoor!

Check Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s inside wedding pictures and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Many other videos and pictures are doing the rounds on social media in which the family members of the couple are seen celebrating their beautiful relationship. While Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt shows off his henna with Ranbir written on his palm, Neetu Kapoor dances her heart out at the wedding. Kareena and Riddhima also pose together, making this wedding an affair to remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by afiablogs (@afiablogs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Filmy Official (@thefilmyofficial)

On Thursday evening after their wedding rituals got over, Alia took to Instagram to share the first official pictures from the wedding. The Gangubai actor wrote a long note in the caption of her post and mentioned how her wedding was exactly how she had imagined it to be. The bride wrote that she married Ranbir in their house, on the balcony where she and her husband had spent many moments together.

The caption on Alia’s post read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️ (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The couple is expected to host a grand wedding reception at a lavish hotel for the friends in the film and the media industry. The official details of the same are yet to be out. Let’s continue to adore these two until we get our hands on more dreamy pictures from the wedding!