Ranbir-Alia Wedding At Krishna Raj Bungalow: The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date has sparked the gossip mills once again. In a viral video the lighting work for pre wedding festivities is going on in full swing at Krishna Raj Bungalow. Earlier Alia‘s uncle Robin Bhatt, one of the invitees, confirmed that the couple’s wedding would be a 4-day event. He had said, “An intimate ceremony will take place at RK’s Bandra home, Vastu.” Check out this video by photographer Viral Bhayani shared on his Instagram handle:Also Read - RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Takes The Box Office By Storm Within 3 Weeks - See Detailed Report

Kapoor Clan Refrains From Spilling The Beans!

While Alia’s brother Rahul and uncle Robin Bhatt have confirmed the news and are delighted on the couple’s wedding, the Kapoor family still remains tight lipped. Both Ranbir’s mom Neetu and uncle Randhir Kapoor have refrained from spilling the beans. At an event when the paps asked Neetu about the wedding date, she said, “Kiski Shaadi(who’s marraige)?” One insisting further, she said, “Bhagwan jaane (God knows).” Neither confirming nor denying the wedding speculations Mukesh Bhatt revealed that Alia’s mom Soni had asked him not to discuss about the wedding. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Guests: Brother Rahul Bhatt Says He'll be There as 'Bouncer'

Ranbir’s Mom Neetu Is All Praise For Alia

In an interview with Bombay Times, Neetu said she was hopeful that the couple get married soon so the proud mom could celebrate. Neetu told both Ranbir and Alia are private people so she had no idea when the couple would get hitched. Opening up about Ranbir-Alia’s relationship the veteran actor called the couple made for each other as they are quite similar. Neetu said, “Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees things in a positive way. There is no jealousy with anybody or negativity. I see the same quality in her (Alia). Both are confident and don’t have bad things to say about anybody — even if somebody’s movie is doing well or is better looking. They complement each other.”

According to recent reports #RaAlia wedding might happen on April 17th at Taj Hotel or April 19th at Grand Hyatt.

For more updates watch out this space!