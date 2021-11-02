Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date: Even since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship public all eyes are on them. Rumours mills are buzzing with details about their nuptials. Their fans know they are soon to get married but when? It was earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot this December. However, that’s not true. As per an exclusive report published in BollywoodLife, Ranbir and Alia are all excited to get married but their wedding in 2022 not 2021.Also Read - RRR Teaser: In Just 50 Seconds, SS Rajamouli Shows This Movie is Bigger Than Your Imagination

A source close to the portal told that Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding which will happen in the next year February or May 2022. The much-in-love couple, who are dating each other since 2018, had to postpone their wedding last year due to the breakout of Covid-19 pandamic. They have been waiting for their lavish big fat Indian wedding for a long time now. Alia and Ranbir want to wait and gauge the situation before locking everything. The venue of their wedding is not known yet.

A week ago, Alia's mother Soni Razdan broke her silence on her daughter's wedding with Ranbir and claimed that 'even she doesn't know when the wedding will happen'. Soni told Bollywood Life, "Even I don't know when it'll (the wedding) happen. Even I'm waiting for some information." She further added when asked to elaborate a bit on the same, "Well, there's a lot of time left. It'll happen sometime in the future, and that's a long way off. Now, when it'll happen, I don't know. Maybe, you'll have to call Alia's agent for that, but even her agent might not know."

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.