Apart from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, another much-anticipated wedding is of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, the lovebirds were reported to tie the knot in December this year. Later, reports suggested that the big fat Indian wedding will take place next year February or May. Now, reports are rife that the duo has postponed their wedding by over a year and will be now tying the knot in December 2022 or early 2023.

A source close to Bollywood Life that Alia and Ranbir, both have "choc-a-bloc shoot schedules" for their respective projects. According to the report, they are planning for a destination wedding, outside India. Hence, the preparations and planning will take its course time. The much-in-love couple are also planning to carve some time out from their hectic schedule to go for a vacation before and after the wedding.

Another reason cited for the postpone of the wedding is Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film Brahmastra. The makers along with the lead cast want the film to release before they take their nuptial vows. The film is set for September 2022 release and therefore, the wedding will take place by the end of next year or early 2023.

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor finally made his relationship official with Alia Bhatt. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he had said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life. My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is — from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.