Bollywood celebrities recently set the stage on fire as they performed at a wedding in Delhi. Bollywood's popular stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Nora Fatehi. While Ranveer Singh is all energetic as he dances on Khalibali, Simmba's Aankh Maarey, and more hit numbers, Alia sets the stage on fire with her hot moves on Tamma Tamma, Kar Gayi Chul. Alia looked stunning in a blue outfit.

Kiara also flaunted her sexy dance moves in a red shimmery outfit and danced to Shershaah's melodious numbers while Nora Fatehi grooved to songs such as Saki Saki and more. Kriti Sanon was also seen shaking a leg on Coca Cola and other popular numbers of hers.

Watch Here:



Apart from stars’ performance, AP Dhillon and many other singers too performed during the wedding. Last week, Alia and Ranveer attended the concert of AP Dhillon. The on-screen couple was seen enjoying and grooving to the hit songs of the Punjabi singer has circulated around the social media and is going crazily viral.

On Monday, Karan Johar also unveiled the first glimpse of Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani with a BTS video. The film is set to release in theaters on February 10, 2023.