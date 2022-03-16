Alia Bhatt’s birthday gift: Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her 29th birthday celebration from the Maldives in a video that’s now going viral on social media. The actor made a montage of all the things she did on her trip with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. From her pool session to food, beach, party and selfies – everything found a place in the birthday special video. But, there was something special that many fans might have skipped noticing.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's First Look From Brahmastra Out, Actor Looks Pretty as Isha Alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva

Alia shared a glimpse of the love letter that she received from Ranbir Kapoor. 'Happy Birthday 8, I Love You,' read the letter and a giant bouquet of red roses was sent along with the letter. Check the glimpse of the love letter here:

Alia captioned in her birthday special video as, "This is 29 (sun icon) thank you for all the love (sic)." She could be seen wearing a colourful bikini during the day. At night, she could be seen taking a casual stroll on the beach with 'Happy Birthday' written in the background by the ocean. Alia also dropped many pictures of herself posing with her mom and sister. Looked like the actor had the best of her time on birthday – perfectly how she wanted it to be! Now, check out the entire birthday special video:

Alia has been basking in the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also revealed the first look of her character – Isha from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia is gearing up for many other interesting projects including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and Darlings.