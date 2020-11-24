Actor Alia Bhatt reminiscences her childhood days and is spreading positive vibes on social media with her adorable throwback video. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video recalling her childhood and it will definitely make you go ‘aww’. Recalling her childhood, she shared a heart-warming video of her playing with two abandoned kids. The adorable video pictures the star with a cheerful smile, donning a casual pastel pink tee, playing stone paper scissors with the kids. A day before the following day, the star posted a video with the samWie theme in which she is wearing a pastel blue dress, twirling, jumping, and playing with the kids. Also Read - Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina Reveals That Granddaughter Is Still Unaware Of Legendary Choreographer's Death

Alia captioned it, “Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground,” with emoticons of earth and green heart.” The recent video garnered more than 4 million views within a few minutes of posting. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan For Pathan, To Start Shooting Today

Earlier, the star posted a cute picture with her Persian cat which she referred to as her muse.

The Raazi star is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media who is seen sharing her day to day activities for her fans through photos and videos.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia was last seen in ‘Sadak 2’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt. Alia has also been roped in for Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has got ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in the pipeline with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

With ANI inputs!