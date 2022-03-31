Alia Bhatt breaks silence on being miffed with SS Rajamouli: A day after many reports suggested that Alia Bhatt has broken her ties with RRR director SS Rajamouli over being given less screen space in the film, the actor took to social media to break her silence on the same. She wrote a long note in her Instagram stories, mentioning that she is highly grateful to Rajamouli and has loved working with both Jr NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of the film. Alia said something as frivolous as deleting the posts from Instagram doesn’t translate into being upset with a person.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Have a Grand Engagement Ceremony Next Month - Check Deets Inside

The actor wrote, "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered (sic)."

Alia added that she will always cherish being a part of the journey that RRR was. "I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film (sic)," she said. The actor went on to talk about the success of the film and how such rumours tend to hinder the growth of a film that is meant to rise. She concluded, "The only reason I'm bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide (sic)."

RRR has been running wild at the Box Office ever since it hit the screens last weekend. The film has already emerged as the second biggest Hindi film ever, beating Rajamouli’s own Baahubali: The Beginning at the domestic Box Office. By the end of six days, the film registered a business of Rs 672 crore worldwide with many trade analysts calling it a Rs 1000 crore plus biggie.

Meanwhile, Alia has been doing fantastic work in the industry with her film being both critical and box office hits. Apart from RRR, she recently took over the screens in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which went on to become the highest-grossing woman-led solo film ever beating the likes of her own Raazi and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.