A case has been filed against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt, writer Hussain Zaidi, reporter Jane Borges, and Bhansali Productions for their film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film shows the life of Gangubai, more formally known as ‘Madam’ of Kamathipura which is Mumbai’s red-light area. The complaint has been filed by Babuji Rawji Shah, who’s one of the four kids adopted by Gangubai. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Incur Huge Loss of Rs 15 Crore if Gangubai Kathiawadi Set Gets Demolished

What is the problem with Gangubai Kathiawadi?

As reported by The Print, Shah has alleged that both the film and the book on which it’s based defame his family and it’s an ‘infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. In his conversation with the daily, he said that the book’s second part (from page 50 to 69) is not appropriate. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets to be Demolished For Being Unused Amid Lockdown

Case Against Gangubai Kathiawadi: What the court says

The case was filed on Sunday while the first hearing happened at the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The court has asked the defendants to respond to the allegations by January 7. Shah is now seeking a permanent restraining order on both printing-circulation of the book and the production of the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Releases Official Statement Denying Rumours About Accident on Sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shah is also planning to file a criminal complaint against all the parties for defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene and indecent material, said his lawyer Narendra Dubey.

What Gangubai’s son says

Shah said that he is one of the four kids who was adopted by Gangubai at the time when they were living in miserable conditions. His lawyer said that he has been harassed by his community, relatives, and neighbours ever since the film was announced on the book. “His (Shah’s) leg was fractured from being hit. His relatives are also suffering as they are now being known as coming from a ‘prostitute family’,” said Dubey.

The film was expected to hit the screens in September this year but got delayed due to the pandemic. No official statement from the Bhansali Productions or any other party is out yet.