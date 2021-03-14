Actor Alia Bhatt attended the wedding of her best friend Rhea Khurrana this weekend in Jaipur. For the wedding, she turned the bridesmaid and had a gala time with her girl gang. A video surfaced on social media where the Brahmastra actor can be seen grooving to Badshah’s hit track, Genda Phool. She can be seen clad in a stunning pink saree. Also Read - Nia Sharma Breaks Into Energetic Dance Performance on Honey Singh's 'Saiyaan Ji', Her Killer Dance Moves Go Viral

In another video, she was seen dancing to Tesher’s Jalebi Baby. Alia’s friend and Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan were also spotted at the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN GIRL 💫 (@aliabhatt_fantasy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun’s Sakshi (@varundvnforalways)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alia bhatt fan girl (@aliabhatt_the_elegant_queen)



Following the wedding, Alia also took to Instagram to share some of the adorable pictures with her girl gang. She captioned it, “We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Earlier this week, Alia issued a statement clarifying that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the virus. She wrote, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

As per the Times of India report, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for his lady love Alia on March 15. However, now that he has contracted the virus, the birthday celebrations will take place on a later date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR.