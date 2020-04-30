Actor Alia Bhatt gave a beautiful tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after a year-long battle with cancer. Alia got to know the veteran actor more closely in the last few years and she took a moment to give words to her feelings. The actor wrote just how empty she feels and it’s a personal loss to her as if someone from the family has parted. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Karan Johar Pens Heartbreaking Note, Says, 'His Legacy Will Live On'

After posting a beautiful throwback picture of Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, Alia wrote a heartfelt note recalling the time spent with the senior actor. She talked about finding someone who was equally in love with Chinese food as she was. Alia mentioned that the two years she got to know him better are like a warm hug that she will always cherish. She wrote, “What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him… today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!” (sic) Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Actor Rishi Kapoor, Says 'Have Lost a Family Member'

She then posted another beautiful picture of the late actor with his son Ranbir. The beautiful throwback picture showed a young Ranbir looking straight into the camera while posing with his father.

View this post on Instagram beautiful boys 🤍 A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 30, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

Alia was also present at the funeral of the actor that happened in the afternoon at the Chandivali crematorium. The actor paid her last respects and consoled a grieving Neetu Kapoor. She was also seen FaceTiming Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Rishi and Neetu’s elder daughter who couldn’t fly back from Delhi in time to attend the last rites. Ranbir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain-Anissa Jain, Manoj Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Natasha Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji were a few other family members and close friends who paid their last respects to the popular actor.

In the last two years, Alia came close to the entire Kapoor family and also paid regular visits to Rishi Kapoor in New York where he was being treated for leukemia. Alia stood by Ranbir’s side in the difficult times and accompanied him whenever he went to New York City to spend time with his ailing father, and mother Neetu Kapoor. In February this year, when Rishi got hospitalised while shooting in Delhi, Alia and Ranbir flew to the capital to keep a check on him and then brought him along to Mumbai and got him hospitalised here.