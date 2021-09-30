Mumbai: Gangubai Kathiawad is one of the most-awaited Alia Bhatt movies. On Thursday, the makers of the movie announced that the movie will hit theatres on January 6, 2022. It is the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also features Ajay Devgn in a key role.Also Read - Take a Tour of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 91k Per Night Lavish Suite in Rajasthan

#Xclusiv… THE WAIT IS OVER… SLB ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF ‘GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI’: 6 JAN 2022… #SanjayLeelaBhansali‘s #GangubaiKathiawadi – starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn – to release on 6 Jan 2022… Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. pic.twitter.com/osJH3Eze3p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2021



Alia Bhatt also shared the news on her social media and wrote, "Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadi releasing in cinemas near you on 6th January 2022"

The shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi was finally wrapped in July this year. Back then, Alia Bhatt talked about the movie and penned an emotional note. She had shared a series of pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew of the movie and had mentioned that Gangubai Kathiawadi was a gigantic life-changing experience for her. “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!” Alia had written.

Gangubai Kathiawad also stars Shantanu Maheshwari.