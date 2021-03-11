Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt has been tested negative for the deadly virus, Coronavirus after her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, she shared her health update and said that after a brief period of isolation, she has resumed work from Thursday onwards after consultation with doctors. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges People to Take Safety Precautions

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. (sic)"

Check Out Her Post Here:

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor informed his fans that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is under medication for the same. After Brahmastra actor tested positive, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for COVID-19. Alia's fans were left worried with the news as she has been working closely with Ranbir and Bhansali on two different projects, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively.

As per the Times of India report, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for his lady love Alia on March 15. However, now that he has contracted the virus, the birthday celebrations will take place on a later date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR.