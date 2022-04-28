Alia Bhatt Beats Chris Hemsworth, JLo: Actor Alia Bhatt took on Thor: Love And Thunder star Chris Hemsworth and American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez to rank among top ten Instagram celebrity influencers. According to a report by Influencer Marketing Hub, the Brahmastra star joined the likes of Hollywood bigwigs to be the only Indian actor listed in the top ten influencers list. Alia ranked sixth only next to Zendaya, Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith ranked first, second, third and fifth positions respectively. Check out this post by the actor on her Instagram handle:Also Read - 'Say Hi to my Wife': Ranbir Kapoor Introduces Alia Bhatt Post Nupitals in Viral Clip-Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

Alia Beats Robert Downey Jr and Priyanka Chopra!

Alia surpassed JLo, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. who stood at consecutive seventh, ninth and tenth positions. The actor who recently got rave reviews for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was ahead of her Bollywood colleagues Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sharddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, ranked at 13th, 14th, 18th and 19th positions, respectively. As reported by Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia has over 64 million followers with an engagement rate of 3.57 per cent and an “authentic engagement” of 1.9 million. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt All Set to Return With 'Dulhania' Franchise

Ranbir-Alia Wedding Pics Hailed by Netizens!

The actor’s recent marriage pictures and videos are breaking the internet. Alia tied the knot with her Brahmastra co-star and beau Ranbir Kapoor in a close-knit family ceremony. Netizens have been gushing over the handsome couple’s cute and romantic pictures from the wedding. The actor herself officially confirmed her wedding with Ranbir on her Instagram handle. Check out this post by Alia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia to Work in Hollywood Spy-Thriller With Gal Gadot!

On the work front Alia is all geared up to work on her first International spy-thriller Heart of Stone to be streamed on Netflix. The actor stars along Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Apart from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with husband Ranbir, Alia has also reunited with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

For more updates on Alia Bhatt check out this space at India.com.