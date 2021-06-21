Mumbai: On Yoga Day, Alia Bhatt took to social media sharing her first-ever reel. While Alia can be seen exercising and performing her favourite asanas, what caught everyone’s attention was the background song the actor used for the reel. Also Read - BTS' V and Jungkook Are The Most Popular K-Pop Idols in the World | Full List Here

Alia Bhatt used BTS' latest single Butter for her debut Instagram reel. This left members of the Indian ARMY in complete awe. The reel has also crossed over 2.5 million views in just two hours. Several fans took to Twitter expressing excitement over Alia's post. "Alia Bhatt's yoga reel where she played butter already has 2M + views. hope butter goes reel viral in India," one of the fans wrote.

Check Out BTS ARMY’s Reaction:

Alia Bhatt is really one of my favs & one of the most versatile actors in India & when I say this, it’s got to good because Bollywood doesn’t have good actors. And now she used butter in her reels? The impact that will have on locals is insane. The girl got ✨taste✨ RESPECT+ — TheTruthUntold (@hehethru) June 21, 2021

Alia bhatt (Bollywood Actress) used #BTS_Butter For her first Reel on Instagram , Wow This is Something Amazing 👀

And now Her name is Trending on Tweet !! pic.twitter.com/A7yOlAbqV2 — Nehahahaha⁷💜 ||Check📌|| (@loveandrain) June 21, 2021

Family, fans and friends including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section of Alia’s post, dropping heart emojis.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity expressed love for K-pop septet’s Butter. Disha Patani has never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. Earlier in May, Disha shared a video in which she could be seen doing a perfect backflip while she played Butter in the background.

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.