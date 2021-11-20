Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal’s pre-wedding party: Friday night was all about fun and dancing for actor Alia Bhatt as she attended the pre-wedding bash of her friend Anushka Rajan who’s getting married to actor Aditya Seal this weekend. The couple threw a lavish pre-wedding party for their friends and Alia was clicked in the pictures from inside the party that is now going viral on social media.Also Read - Not Ranbir-Alia, But Aadar Jain To Tie Knot With Tara Sutaria First? Deets Inside

Along with Alia, actors Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Akansha Ranjan can also be seen having fun at the party. Dressed up what seems like a bright red sharara set, Alia looked pretty. In a video that shows her shaking a leg on a song, she can be seen rocking a pair of cool black shades also. Vaani, who looked lovely in a peach-pink embellished dress, also grooved on her famous party numbers including Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, and Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho. Check out these videos and photos from the party: Also Read - No RRR vs Gangubai Kathiawadi at Box Office Now: Alia Bhatt Starrer Pushes Release Date to Feb 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤ (@bollywoodarab.fc)

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged This Month In Rajasthan? Deets Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by যাযাবৰ (Jajabor) (@jajabor33)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN CELEBRITIES (@indian_celebrities_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN CELEBRITIES (@indian_celebrities_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Talkies (@movietalkies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Krystle, who is one of the bridesmaids, wore a bright orange coloured outfit for the pre-wedding party. In another video that is going viral on Instagram, the bride’s sister Akansha was seen dancing to the beats of a dhol.

Anushka and Aditya are dating each other for a while now. The couple has been in a steady relationship before they decided to tie the knot this year after delaying their plans to the pandemic. On Thursday night, Anushka partied with her friends including Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Aly Goni, Krystle and Vaani. Their pictures from the party surfaced online and the fans assumed that they were having a bachelorette party for Anushka.

Speaking about becoming a ‘wife’ now and how they are keeping the wedding limited to a few close friends and family members, Anushka recently told ETimes, “I have never wanted a big fat wedding, and I am happy we are having a small celebration with close friends. Also, I am not someone who will fuss over her lehenga or take days to decide on songs for my sangeet! In fact, I was not really thinking of marriage now, but my sister suggested that if not now, when? I come from a family background where my parents had never made it mandatory to get married at a certain age. It was all about work and doing what I like. The feeling of becoming a wife hasn’t sunk in yet, but I am happy that I will be with someone I have loved and known for a long time now and everyone around me is happy, too. That’s ideal.”