Gangubai Kathiawadi detailed box office collection report: After its second-weekend collection, seems like Gangubai Kathiawadi will surpass the Rs 100 crore benchmark within three days of this week. The Alia Bhatt starrer reportedly collected around Rs 10 crore on its second Sunday at the Box Office which has taken its domestic business to around Rs 92.15 crore nett. These fantastic numbers have now come with the government's decision to lift the COVID restrictions from the theatres, and also with the wonderful word-of-mouth that it has received from both the audience and the critics alike.

Interestingly, if the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial maintains the pace, it would just become Alia's biggest ever solo film in the country beating Raazi's Rs 122 crore nett at the Box Office. So far, it is on its way to reaching Rs 100 crore with its third weekend looking at surpassing Raazi's lifetime collection.

Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office breakup so far:

Friday: Rs 10.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 13.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.30 crore

Monday: Rs 8.19 crore

Tuesday: Rs 10.01 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.21 crore

Thursday: Rs 5.40 crore

Friday: Rs 5.01 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.20 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 92.14 crore

The 10th-day collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi is almost at par with its opening day collection which is both rare and special for any film at the Box Office, and almost celebratory for a film that's riding solely on a woman's shoulder at the ticket window.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Ajay Devgn in a special role along with Indira Tiwari, and Shantanu Maheshwari among other prominent actors. The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi!