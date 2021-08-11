Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s latest tweet has left BTS fans in India wondering if the Bollywood actor will soon be collaborating with the globally famous K-pop septet.Also Read - When BTS V Revealed What He Looks For In His 'Ideal Woman' and How Many Children Does He Want

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt took to Twitter sharing a tweet that was originally posted by Samsung India. In the tweet, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook can be seen grooving to their superhit song Butter. Reposting the Tweet, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Good is NEVER enough! Great is better,” before she added, “those #butter smooth moves.” While Alia Bhatt also tagged the K-pop septet, what caught everyone’s attention was the hashtag used by her – Collab. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Performs Ardhamatsyendra Asana That Makes Her Glow Like a Diva, Have You Tried It Yet?

This raised curiosity among fans who were then wondering if Alia Bhatt will be collaborating with BTS. Several ARMY members questioned Alia about the same. “collaboration between you and BTS?” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user also alleged that Alia Bhatt is using BTS to increase her popularity. However, Alia’s fans were quick to remind him that Alia is already popular. “She literally doesn’t need any clout,” Alia’s fan wrote. Also Read - Jee Le Zara: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt For a Movie About '3 Girlfriends'



This is not the first time that Alia Bhatt expressed love for K-pop septet’s Butter. Earlier this year, on Yoga day, Alia Bhatt took to social media sharing her first-ever reel in which she added BTS’ Butter as the background song.

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.