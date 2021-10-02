Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s most-anticipated film RRR finally has a release date. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn will be released in theatres on January 7, 2022. The makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Ram Charan. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film will release in 10 languages – including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is a big-budget film that is made on a humongous budget of Rs 450 crore.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Finally Gets a Release Date | Check Here

This is also the first poster featuring all four leading actors. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sita and is paired opposite Ram Charan.

Check Poster Here:

Interestingly, RRR will clash at the box office with Alia Bhatt's another film Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, that is scheduled to hit theatres on January 6, a day earlier than RRR.

On January 19, the makers of RRR also revealed that they had started filming massive climax portions. As per the reports, the cast and crew have erected a huge set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The post reads, “The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together Raised fist A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way #RRRMovie #RRR (sic).”

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on January 7, 2022.