After the massive success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, director Hansal Mehta along with Applause Entertainment has announced season two of the highly popular show. The second season will show the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country in the year 2003. Also Read - Scam 1992 Season 2 Announced, Hansal Mehta to Direct Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi

Abdul Karim Telgi used to earn money by printing counterfeit stamp paper in India, originally focusing on fake passports. On January 17, 2006, Telgi along with a few others were sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. This was followed by another rigorous imprisonment for 13 years for Telgi on June 28, 2007, in a different aspect of the same scandal. He was also fined Rs 10 billion. The Income Tax Department requested that Telgi's property be confiscated to pay the fine.

Telgi died on October 23, 2017, in Bengaluru due to suffering from multiple organ failures. Telgi’s father was an employee of Indian Railways and he died while he was still young. Telgi paid for his own education by selling fruits and vegetables on trains and achieved his education from Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Khanapur.

Mudrank (The stamp) was the first film being made on the scandal and Telgi’s life but he filed a case against the makers of the film, alleging that it might damage the legal appeals in his case.

On Thursday, the makers of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, including director Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment announced that the second season of the show is set to release which will show the story of Abdul Karim Telgi. Are you excited about it?

— Written by Aditi Adhikari