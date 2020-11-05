Actor Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to shoot for not one but three films in a row. The actor’s calendar is booked starting from the end of this month to the year 2022 in which he will be shooting YRF’s Pathan, an untitled film with Rajkumar Hirani, and the big action drama with Atlee. A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed the exact planning of how SRK has decided to go on with these three projects. Take a look: Also Read - Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Legend's Iconic Dialogues You Can Use in Daily Life

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathan with YRF

The actor is beginning the shoot of the film from the end of this month in Mumbai. Shah Rukh has been growing his hair and stubble for the film which is being directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. It's going to be a stylish action film, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While SRK will commence the shoot this month, Deepika and John are expected to join him in January next year. Pathan is going to be wrapped up by June next year after which SRK is likely to take a month's break.

The daily quoted a source as saying, "While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward."

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee

After completing Pathan in June, SRK is most likely to begin shooting the Atlee directorial. It’s an action thriller and features the actor in a double role. The work on the film has already begun and SRK plans to fly out the director’s team to Mumbai in December to wrap up the work around the script. The daily reported: “Atlee has been developing the script remotely with a team of Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with SRK. He will be in the city from December for narrations, to lock the cast, scout for locations, and get his technical team in place.”

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Rajkumar Hirani

Even though the work on Atlee’s film is going at a speed, SRK has been wanting to shoot the Hirani directorial first. The daily reported that the actor wants to have a breather in between two action films. However, the director takes his own time to finish the script, and currently, he is working with writer Kanika Dhillon on the second half of the story. It’s an immigration tale that sets in Punjab and Canada.

So which one of these three films are you most excited about?