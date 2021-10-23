Mumbai: Malaika Arora is celebrating her 48th birthday today and her beau Arjun Kapoor dropped a loved-up picture for his ladylove. Sharing a mushy post for the star, he wrote an adorable note that read, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile…May this year you smile the most.” In the comments section of Arjun’s post: Kareena wrote, “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji.”Also Read - 'Once Upon A Time In Greece'! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Anniversary Note For Saif Ali Khan

In the photo, Malaika is seen planting a kiss on Arjun’s forehead as the latter is seen in all smiles. While Malaika looked stunning in a deep neckline black crop top teamed up with a white pair of pants, Arjun can be seen sporting a casual look in a white t-shirt and denim. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Becomes 'The Lady Killer', Joins Hands With Bhushan Kumar For His 'Most Ambitious Film' | See Poster

Check Out The Photo Here:

Malaika and Arjun started dating reportedly in 2018. The couple made their relationship official with an Instagram post on Arjun’s birthday in 2019. They often holiday with each other’s family members during festivals and special occasions.

Earlier, in an interview, he opened about dating someone older, who also has a son from a previous marriage. He told Film Companion, “I don’t try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”