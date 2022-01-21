Hyderabad: Just a few days back it was announced that the Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo will be released in theatres soon. However, here is some update that might break fans’ hearts and leave them disappointed. If sources are to be believed, the theatrical release of the movie has been called off. This means that the 2020 Telugu action-drama will not hit the big screen on 26th January.Also Read - Allu Arjun - Sneha Reddy’s Goa Vacation is All About Late Night Parties, Drives, Chill Scenes And More -Watch

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’s Hindi Version Called Off

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the official statement issued by Goldmines which is the promoter of both the movies – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Shehzada. “Manish Shah promoter of goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same,” the statement read. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Lip-Syncs to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Dialogue, People Say 'You Rock Bro' | Watch

Also Read - Pushpa 2 Release Date, Shoot Schedule Revealed: Rashmika Mandanna Speaks on Starting Pushpa: The Rule With Allu Arjun

What’s Shehzada – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Tussle?

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind, who is the producer of the 2020 Telugu hit, is also the co-producer of Shehzada along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill.

Free Pass To Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada?

If a Hindi dubbed version is released before the official Hindi remake, it will surely impact Kartik Aaryan’s movie on the box office. Therefore, the decision has been taken jointly by the makers of Shehzada and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to give a free pass to Kartik Aaryan’s film which will be released in November this year.