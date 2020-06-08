Filmmaker Karan Johar has been entertaining his fans with ‘Lockdown with Johars’ since March-end, when PM Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown. Today, the lockdown has been lifted up from many states across India and so the adorable video series with Karan’s children Roohi and Yash also comes to an end. Also Read - Karan Johar Plays Rapid Fire With Little Yash And Roohi And It Will Wipe-off Your Lockdown Blues

In the video, Yash, Roohi, and Karan bids goodbye to his viewers as the Un-Lockdown phase one begins today. Karan says in the video, "We are where we began our journey and we want to say goodbye to everybody with the first phase of unlock happening." Then Karan pans the camera towards Yash and asks him to say toodles but the little munchkin says 'Good Morning'. Meanwhile, Roohi takes her school bag and says 'toodles'. Karan once again pans camera at Yash and he says 'I'll be back' but he is still not ready to say toodles.

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, "So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can't wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1."

Watch the video here:



Soon after he posted the video, Varun Dhawan commented, “I think he doesn’t want to say toodles.” On the other hand, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Nope! He doesn’t want to say toodles.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next directing Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.