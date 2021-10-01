Mumbai: Who doesn’t know about BTS in India! The K-pop boys enjoy a massive fan following in the country. From Bollywood actors to college students, there is a long list of members in the Indian ARMY. Now, singer Amaal Mallik has talked about K-pop septet and has revealed why these boys are so popular. In a recent interview, Amaal Mallik was asked if he is fond of BTS’ music as well, to which the singer nodded in positive.Also Read - BTS Jin Fans Furious After Singer Allegedly Given Less Screentime in an ad, 'Be Fair To Jin' Trends

“Yes, they make really good music and videos. Their following is massive; I think Korean music was always taking over the globe, we are just seeing it now because the media is finally talking about it. They are really tight with their songwriting and the audio production, too, is new and not formula-driven,” Amaal Mallik told The Times of India. Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's My Universe Official Music Video Reminds ARMY of Marvel Movies: 'This Is Heavenly'

BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved even in India. Several celebrities including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, and Gauahar Khan among others have come forth expressing their love for the K-pop group. Last year, the group had said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys recently released their first-ever collaboration with Coldplay. The song is titled My Universe and is already winning hearts on social media. The group also performed the song on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

Meanwhile, talking about Amaal Mallik, the singer and his brother Armaan Malik recently collaborated with their father Daboo Malik for a track titled ‘Barsaat’.

