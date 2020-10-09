Amazon Prime Video has released its new slate of movies that are going to hit online between October to December. The list includes many anticipated names from both the Hindi and the South Indian film industries. Topping the list is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 that is now releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 as the big Christmas offering. The next in the pipeline is Bhumi Pednekar‘s Durgavati which will be releasing on December 11. Also Read - ABCD of OTT Business: How Digital Platforms Benefit From Free Release of Films Like Dil Bechara - Director Ashish Shukla Answer All

Both Coolie No. 1 and Durgavati are the remakes of previously hit movies. While the former is the official remake of Govinda starrer 90s blockbuster, the latter is believed to be a remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Bhagamathie. The David Dhawan directorial was earlier slated to hit the screens in May, however, the pandemic delayed all the plans. A few posters of the film are out and there’s already enough buzz around its release. Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Makers to Unveil The Date of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal Starrer Crime Thriller at THIS Time

Another Hindi movie that has gone to Amazon Prime is Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang that will come out on November 13. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead. Also Read - Mirzapur 2: Amazon Prime Video Promises to Release Season 2, Shares Ode to Mirzapur Video

Among the South entertainers, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is releasing first. It is one of the biggest Tamil entertainers that has gone to OTT for release. Soorarai Pottru is slated for release on October 30.

Following the suit is Kanada film Manne Number 13 that will be hitting the screens on November 19. Other films releasing online are:

Anand Devarakonda’s Middle Class Melodies – November 20

Zakariya Mohammed’s Halal Love Story – October 15

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja – October 29.

So, all set with the calendar?