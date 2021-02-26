Actor Ameesha Patel has been asked by the Jharkhand court to submit a written response in a fraud case filed by a businessman who claims to have invested in the actor’s movie titled Desi Magic which is not being made now. As reported by Bollywoodlife, the Jharkhand High Court judge named Anand Sen heard the case through video conferencing where both the parties presented their arguments. Also Read - Ameesha Patel Feared For Her Life During Bihar Campaign Trail, Says 'Could Have Been Raped, Killed'

The petitioner has alleged that he met the Bollywood actor in an event in the year 2017 where she offered him to invest in her film. He reportedly transferred Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha's account, however, later when the film didn't get made he asked for his money back. The businessman named Ajay Kumar Singh alleged that Ameesha sent a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore that bounced. The petition filed by Singh accuses the actor of cheating.

Singh is the proprietor of Lovely World Entertainment. His complaint states that Ameesha didn't make the film promised by her company and also did not return his money. Ameesha hasn't officially spoken on the matter yet. The next hearing is scheduled to happen two weeks later.

Ameesha has been absent from the mainstream Bollywood scene for a long time now. The actor was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film bombed at the Box Office and the actor was not seen thereafter. She’s however clicked by the paparazzi at various Bollywood events in the city.