Actor Ameesha Patel on Saturday addressed reports that she had defrauded a businessman, who claims that she cheated him of Rs 2.5 crore. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Gadar actor wrote, “As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers. (sic)” Also Read - Ameesha Patel Lands in a Fraud Case of Rs 2.5 cr, Jharkhand Court Takes Action



As per the reports, Ameesha has been accused by producer Ajay Kumar Singh of having invested him in a film which she backed out later. According to the petition, the producer had met the actor in 2017, when allegedly asked him to invest in her film, Desi Magic. The producer reportedly transferred Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha but she didn’t make the film nor did she return the money.

In 2013, she had said in an interview, “Comebacks are for the actors who get married and have kids and then plan to come back. I never left this industry. I have always been here.”

She last appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as the ‘maalkin’ but left the show after a brief stint. She made her debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai and was appreciated for her role in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Bhool Bhulaiya. Her last film was Bhaiaji Superhit (2018).

