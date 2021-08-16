Mumbai: Amid Raj Kundra arrest in porn films case, actor Shilpa Shetty made her first public appearance virtually for a Covid-19 fundraiser event, We For India. While showcasing breathing exercises, she addressed how to overcome negative thoughts and said, “It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times but to control those emotions, it is important to control your breath. This is why to remain positive and improve your breathing, ‘pranayam’ has become more important.”Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar: Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Living Under Shilpa Shetty's Shadow

"We are living in a time when everything is dependent on breathing. It is through breathing we can protect our entire system. If your nasal passage is clear, oxygen can reach brain cells easily which will lead to a better immunity", she further added.

Businessman Raj Kundra had been arrested for allegedly making pornographic content and sharing it on applications. He is currently under judicial custody and his bail hearing has been adjourned till August 20.

After his arrest, Shilpa shared an official statement on the matter which read, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”.

“All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!”, she added.