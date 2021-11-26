Amid separation rumours from her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra dropped a loved up Thanksgiving photos with her better-half. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.” Nick too shared a photo of the couple and captioned it, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Roasts Jonas Brothers and Anushka Sharma Is Fully Impressed With It

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen giving a back hug to Nick as they get cosy on the couch. While PeeCee looked stunning in beige-coloured sweater dress, Nick looked dapper in yellow-black print shirt, a pair of trousers, and a leather brown jacket. Also Read - Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Expecting? Truth On Pregnancy Comment Revealed Here ! Watch Video

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



During a roast session from ‘The Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ which premiered on Netflix on November 23, Priyanka spoke about the “perks of being a Jonas” and also about having children with Nick. During her roast, the 39-year-old actress said that they are the only couple who do not have any children. Nick’s brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Green Bodycon Dress is a Wardrobe Essential, Worth Rs 50K - A Hit Or A Miss?

She said, “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids. Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…”

She then hilariously added: “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow! Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka said to Nick, who replied, “Yeah I was a bit concerned.”

A few days ago, Nick and Priyanka’s divorce rumours sparked after Priyanka dropped Jonas from her social media profiles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Matrix 4, Citadel, Text For You and Jee La Zaraa in her kitty.