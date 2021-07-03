Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce with an official statement on Saturday. Now, the couple’s friend and actor Amin Hajee has spoken about their divorce. He revealed that when Aamir and Kiran told him and his Charlotte about their separation, they were ones who needed to be consoled after the news. Amin has worked with Aamir and Kiran on Lagaan and was also the best man at their wedding, 15 years ago. In fact, Aamir made a guest appearance in Amin’s last directorial Koi Jaane Na. Also Read - Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Announce Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

Speaking with TOI, Amin said, "Frankly, we were prepared for this official announcement. It was very heartbreaking for us as Charlotte and I were the Best Man and Woman at their wedding. I feel that sometimes two good people may end up not being too good together. I and my wife have mulled over the news and dealt with this emotionally. We are parents of two young girls who too are close to Aamir, Kiran, and even Azad and we have to sensitively explain the situation to them. We told them their equation is still the same, just the (marital) status has changed."

He further revealed that things were not right between Aamir and Kiran for some time. He said, "When Aamir and Kiran met us before to talk about their decision, Charlotte and I both heard them out. We were heartbroken, shattered, and couldn't control our tears. We have known them enough to know that when they have made a decision, it is the final one. We were sure they evaluated the pros and cons and then came to a mature decision. The two of us did speak to them but it was more of a conclusion from their side and we needed to absorb that. So finally Charlotte and I spoke to each other that this is something we needed to come to terms with. They assured us that while the official status changed they would continue to meet each other and nothing changes between them. Instead of me consoling them that day, they were only trying to console us. And I am glad they are keeping their promise. In the morning today, I got a message from Kiran. She shared a picture of her with Aamir and Azad from Kargil where they are shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha."

He further added, “Aamir and I got married six months apart from each other. The four of us have celebrated our wedding anniversaries together in full gusto. Dec 28 (Aamir-Kiran wedding date) has always been magical. It will feel bad to speak about it in the past tense.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, have announced their divorce in a statement issued to the press on Saturday. The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that — like us — you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”