Actor Amit Sadh has come out with his story of mental illness and revealed that he tried taking his life when he was a teenager. The actor was talking in an interview with MensXP when he made some important statements.

The actor, who debuted in the movies with Kai Po Che that also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that there's was no reason behind him attempting the suicide. Amit said that he just woke up one day and thought he wanted to end his life. "I just woke up one day and tried and tried again and again and again," he said.

The actor, who's now a prominent face on the web-platform and has made a mark on the big screen as well, mentioned that after the fourth time, he realised that he shouldn't be dying by suicide rather try to live the life ahead.

Amit was quoted as saying, “Then by God’s grace, the fourth time, the last time I did, I knew that this is not the way and this is not the end. And things changed. My mindset changed. And since then, it has evolved and the philosophy of ‘never giving up’ came in me.”

The actor added that it took him 20 years to come out of that phase and to understand that no problem is big enough to force you to take your own life. “I just found one thing for sure – this is not the end. Life is a gift. So, the day I understood this, I started living it. I feel blessed and fortunate that I’m on the other side of the white light,” he said.

With the pandemic hitting the country, there has been an increase in the number of suicides, especially by youngsters.

Meanwhile, at the work front, Amit was recently seen in the second season of the popular series Breathe: Into The Shadows that streams on Amazon Prime Video and also features Abhishek Bachchan.