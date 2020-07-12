After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Now, his bungalow Jalsa is being sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC employees have reached the residence and they will be sanitising Big B’s bungalow, neighbour’s building, and the entire area. Also Read - Rekha Informs BMC She Will Get Her COVID-19 Test Done Herself After Her Security Guard Contracted Virus

Releasing the pictures, ANI tweeted, “Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at ‘Jalsa’, the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital.” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Actor is Stable With Mild Symptoms, Confirms Nanavati Hospital

On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after the actors contracted the virus. Earlier today, Nanavati Hospital officials said in a statement that the actor is admitted to the isolation unit and is stable now. They even mentioned that Abhishek Bachchan is asymptomatic.

Confirming the same, Big B tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020



Both father and son have gone through rapid antigen testing. The results of the other members and staff of the Bachchans including Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be out today.